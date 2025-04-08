abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

abrdn Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

abrdn Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from abrdn’s previous dividend of $0.32.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

