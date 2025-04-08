ACK Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Clearfield makes up approximately 3.0% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Clearfield worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

