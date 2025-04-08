ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

