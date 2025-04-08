ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $779,503.90. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,648,094. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

