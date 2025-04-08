ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 247,342 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $610.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

