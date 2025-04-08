ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140,680 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140,680 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movano were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Movano during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movano by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88. Movano Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

