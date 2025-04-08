Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $243,827,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

