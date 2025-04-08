Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMS. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 71,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,561. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $95.39 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,185,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,997,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.