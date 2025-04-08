Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.42.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.