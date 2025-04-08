Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,414 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $175.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average is $198.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

