Advisory Services Network LLC Has $27.86 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.