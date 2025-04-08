Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

COP opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

