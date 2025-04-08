Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,365,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,746,000 after acquiring an additional 237,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Walmart stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a market cap of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

