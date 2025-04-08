Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,097,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 366,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,885,000 after buying an additional 177,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $722.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $684.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

