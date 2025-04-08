Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.97. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,472. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,683,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

