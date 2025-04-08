Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFMD
Affimed Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- What is a Dividend King?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.