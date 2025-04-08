Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.