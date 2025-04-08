AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.01. 248,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,295,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

