agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.38. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 797,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,393.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 470,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 857,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 363,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in agilon health by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

