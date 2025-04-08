Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NYSE:AEM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. 1,720,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $111.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

