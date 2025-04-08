Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $150,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

