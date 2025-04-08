AI Rig Complex (ARC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One AI Rig Complex token can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Rig Complex has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. AI Rig Complex has a market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Rig Complex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,044.58 or 0.99966339 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,076.28 or 0.98741743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Rig Complex Token Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

AI Rig Complex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.03443963 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $2,868,902.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Rig Complex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Rig Complex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Rig Complex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Rig Complex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.