Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $548,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

