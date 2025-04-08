Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of AGI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 185,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

