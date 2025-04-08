Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 6,703.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,213,000 after buying an additional 141,933 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

