Alcoa’s (AA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,273,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after buying an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,214 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

