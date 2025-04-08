Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $27.69. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 169,630 shares trading hands.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $506,700.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,465,520.26. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock worth $23,286,152 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

