Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.65 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.27). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 37,098 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.65. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

