Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 166,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 358,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.45%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

