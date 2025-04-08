Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 443.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.34 million, a P/E ratio of -281.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

