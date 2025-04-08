Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AES opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.