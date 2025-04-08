Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.97 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Loews by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

