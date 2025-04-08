Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.88 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

