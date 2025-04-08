Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.94 Million Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ATI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ATI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

