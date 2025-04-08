Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 618.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 643,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SEE opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

