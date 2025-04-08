Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 331,597 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,597 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $337,450.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,845 shares in the company, valued at $101,534,733.30. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,749 shares of company stock worth $1,081,736. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

