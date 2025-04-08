Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,496 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $502,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

