Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $8.44. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 135,938 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,212,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 783,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 446,338 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 159,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.