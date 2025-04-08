Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $8.44. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 135,938 shares traded.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
