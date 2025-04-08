Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,233,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,303,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Alphamin Resources Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
