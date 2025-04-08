American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 6.0 %

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,530,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,768,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

