Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Valaris makes up approximately 0.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Valaris by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Valaris Trading Up 5.7 %

Valaris stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

