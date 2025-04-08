Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $629,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 66.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 176.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,907,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

