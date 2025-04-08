Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,364,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.