Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (ALSN, ANF, ASO, CAT, CMI, COLB, COOP, CVRX, DE, DIS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 8th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $77.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $140.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 330 ($4.20). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $95.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 589 ($7.50) to GBX 595 ($7.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 340 ($4.33). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

