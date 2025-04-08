Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price at C$28.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of LB stock opened at C$25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is -1,499.45%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

