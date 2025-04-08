Analysts Set Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Price Target at $28.25

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

