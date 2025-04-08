Analysts Set Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Price Target at $28.25

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OII
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International Price Performance
NYSE OII opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.