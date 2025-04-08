Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $19.89

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $41,392.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,313.31. This represents a 19.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $376,849.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,265.44. The trade was a 80.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,124 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 269,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $7.88 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $382.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

