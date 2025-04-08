ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

