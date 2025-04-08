APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 602,976 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 602,976 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $179,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.