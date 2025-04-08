APG Asset Management N.V. Has $106.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 344.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,849,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758,582 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 400,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,684 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $9,577,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 46,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.