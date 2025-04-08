APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 361.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714,575 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $151,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 161,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,175,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,809,000 after buying an additional 759,419 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,062,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 362,997 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.